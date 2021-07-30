The Perennial ‘Creditor v. Debtor’ Conundrum in India’s Bankruptcy Law

India—as is well known, corruption, economic development and violence are interrelated—presents an extension of this to insolvency proceedings, too. As threats, harassment, violence against Resolution Professionals (RP), who find themselves at the fulcrum of Creditor v. Debtor tussle, rise, NCLT’s Chennai Bench felt the necessity to observe in January this year that RPs cannot function under such pressures. Intimidatory ploys against RPs should have rung alarm bells; however, they, it is appropriate to conclude, fell on deaf ears.

And as the NCLAT has finally ruled, learning from Arcelor Mittal (India) Ltd v. Satish Kumar Gupta, 2018, on the authority of IBC over other contravening laws, and also the fact that the Code itself is evolving, it is, therefore, equally important to note here that the problem of envisaging Creditors v. Debtors in IBC also entertains the paraphernalia of the legal linguistics. This, in brief, is why hundreds of court hours went into finalizing what the terminological brackets of the term Creditor should look like. Take the NCLAT order in Nikhil Mehta And Sons v. Amr Infrastructure Ltd, 2017, overruling Delhi NCLT, interpreting Section 5 (8) (a) under Part II of IBC, mandating the integral role of time value of money, or TMV, i.e. the money borrowed against the payment of interest, in defining a ‘financial debt’, and resultantly classifying a ‘financial creditor’; also, applying the same criterion, the Supreme Court, in Anuj Jain, Interim Resolution Professional for Jaypee Infratech Limited v. Axis Bank Limited, ruled that that third party pledgees, who only have security interest, case akin to third party security, will remain outside of this class.

In some section, all this is being perceived as ‘a very narrow interpretation of financial debt’—a viewpoint of financial speculators, as commonly seen in any capitalist economy, which nevertheless influences our fiscal space enormously and, accordingly, should be monitored.

These examples of corporates finding loopholes in the system with their enormous resources, and their perception of the opportunity for restructuring bad assets as an ultramodern tool of warfare only suggest that there is a lot for the government to do.

Perchance there will be a solution in the traditional methodology: the regulatory bodies—here, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI)—should come together with a joint framework. This may sound a shallow perspective, for, some may ask, again, wasn’t IBC promulgated to tackle this very issue that old legislation, like Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act, 1993 (DRT) and Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI), failed to address?

True, any reactionary legislation is not really a solution needed here. Critical time should not be lost in advancing amendments to dilute the framework which already has been seeing unethical, time-consuming and logic-defying manipulations. The complexity of the problem demands a proactive policy which smoothens and streamlines business processes rather than pitting one player against another, and to lessen the risk of endless litigation in an already overburdened judicial system, it is necessary, above all, to implement the idea of equality before law in truest terms by ensuring equality of opportunity with a level playing field for all players.