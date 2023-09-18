The perils of extravagant V-logging

BY BILAL GANI

In an age where the digital realm has become an integral part of our daily lives, the phenomenon of v-logging has surged to the forefront, captivating the attention of the younger generation. The allure of sharing personal experiences, gaining online fame, and potentially reaping financial rewards has drawn countless youth into this vibrant and creative online world.

While V-logging offers a platform for self-expression and creativity, it is crucial to acknowledge the complex and often hidden dangers that lurk beneath the surface. In this write-up, we embark on a comprehensive exploration of the hazards associated with the burgeoning trend of youth V-logging.

In recent years, the phenomenon of V-logging has taken the digital world by storm, particularly among the youth. While V-logging can be a creative and entertaining medium, it is essential to recognize the potential dangers associated with this trend. Here, we explore some of the reasons why the growing trend of V-logging among young people can be perilous.