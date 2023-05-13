The Philosopher-King

Unchecked Kings can also be prone to making irrational and impulsive decisions that lead to conflict and war. For example, King Henry VIII of England’s decision to break with the Catholic Church and dissolve the monasteries led to widespread persecution and violence, while King Richard III’s actions helped spark the Wars of the Roses, a protracted conflict that devastated England.

In today’s democratic world, the idea of a king may seem archaic and unwanted. However, it is important to mull over the role a true king can play in society, both historically and in modern times. First, what do we mean by a king? Conventionally, a king is a monarch who holds supreme power and authority over a kingdom or nation. The king’s authority is usually inherited through a royal bloodline, and he is fated by a higher power. In present day, the idea of a king has evolved to cover a broader definition of leadership, such as CEOs, politicians, celebrities and other influential individuals.

So, is king relevant and needed in today’s world? Democracy is touted as the best form of government, where power is distributed among the people. But then, we know democracy has its flaws and monarchy too has its own evils. Actually, a true king is not just a ruler, but a leader who serves his people. He takes responsibility for the welfare of his subjects, and ensures justice and fairness. In this sense, a king is seen as a ‘demigod’ to his people, guiding and nurturing them towards a better future.

Nelson Mandela, the former President of South Africa, can be cited as a sort of true king. Despite being incarcerated for over three decades, he emerged as a leader who was committed to reconciliation and forgiveness. He worked vigorously to end apartheid and uphold racial equality in his country, inspiring millions around the world. So, who is the real king in a philosophical sense? In ancient Greece, the philosopher Plato argued that the ideal king is a philosopher-king, someone who is wise, just and virtuous. As per Plato, a philosopher-king is the best person to govern because he possesses both the knowledge and the integrity to make good decisions for his people.

In contemporary era, it’s hard to look for figures that can fit in Plato’s criterion—those who epitomise the qualities of a philosopher-king; and can be known for compassion and commitment to nonviolence; whose leadership can inspire millions around the world, regardless of their religious or cultural backgrounds.

The bottom-line is that even as the idea of kingship may seem outdated in today’s much touted democratic world, it is important to recognize the value of a true king as a leader who serves his people and makes decisions for the greater good. While democracy has its merits, it can be slow to act and can lead to division and polarization. A true king (leader), on the other hand, can provide stability, guidance and a sense of unity. The real king, in a philosophical sense, is someone who possesses wisdom, justice and virtue, and uses these qualities to benefit his people.