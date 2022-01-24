The pleaders for justice

To any pre or under-trial case three ways are open as solution. Some may win and be victorious others may lose and be defeated. Here the ways may be long, tedious, anguishing and sometimes overrunning the pocket and person for having gone insolvent or dead.

The third is reconciliation-the shortest and the cheapest recourse to normalize. Human eyes & emotions being mostly insatiable, elements of oppression and conflict always try to disturb the smooth sail of a society.

Lawyers being in a reputable profession and deemed wise professionals have, ergo, both the opportunity and the option to prefer/advise reconciliation to reduce conflicts and the pending cases which ran in lakhs as on 31-1-2021 some even decades old.

They communicate with courts, the clients and others concerned. Though our judicial system is evidence-based, visualising the impact of the course of proceedings in a case sub-judice they may guide for either withdrawing or pursuing if there is sanguine hope of winning rightfully and unburden the adjudicating authorities/institutions also.