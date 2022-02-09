The Political Olympics

Moscow is ready with a mega gas project for 30 years with Beijing on one side and one of its limbs would connect warm waters in Pakistan on the other side. It is highly likely that Moscow and Islamabad would enter in to a defense deal in near future, though Russia has been able to maintain good enough defense ties with New Delhi.

Obviously the Sino-Russian interests are supposed to be multiple in Taliban governed Afghanistan that would further strengthen the region involving Beijing-Islamabad-Kabul-Central Asia and Moscow. The world analysts believe that the global power of future belongs to Asia.

The most remarkable event of the winter Olympics is the joining of Arab leaders of United Emirates and Saudi Arabia who were welcome and received by none but the President Xi –Ping himself. MBS the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is experiencing odious relations with US since the Joe Biden’s tenure started.

The US has removed its defense facilities including her anti -missile system from Saudi Arabia leaving the Kingdom high and dry.