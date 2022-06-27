The Polythene Pandemic

How ironic, we see heaps of polythene-bags everywhere now and are unmoved! Each day, we go on adding tons of polythene to the already un-scaled mark. Our drainage system in the towns and cities wasn’t that bad.

It’s we who have made it worst by throwing polythene bags in these drains unnecessarily. We choked these drains with so much of polythene waste. That’s why no sooner it rains that many areas start drowning.

A decade or two back, we used to carry things differently. But now despite being literate, we feel sad, if a shopkeeper refuses to give us something without a polythene bag.

We feel awkward to carry a basket to the market to buy things. See, how brazen we have become! We collect polythene envelops and other plastic scraps in our own compounds and throw them away later without bothering about what it does to the surroundings? It ultimately affects us as well but we never understand that.

We are ill-fated, if we don’t change the way we deal with our environment. If we don’t wake up now, then the day is not far when we will be struggling for a drop of pure water, a morsel of unadulterated food, and a breath of clean air. J&K Government should impose a strict ban on polythene bags. Though the bans were imposed quite many a time in past, yet, they were not worked out and supported by all of us, in letter and spirit.