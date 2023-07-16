The Potential of Border Tourism
Very few people from the valley, and the outsiders, are aware of the most beautiful places beyond Gulmarg and Pahalgam. The hidden tourist destinations like Keran, Lolab, Machil, Teetwal, Tangdhar, Gurez, Tulail, and Uri are mesmerizing vistas adorned with snow-capped peaks and rushing water on rough rocks, surrounded by stunning landscapes.
These lesser-known gems offer breathtaking beauty beyond imagination, showcasing the wonders of adventure amidst thunderstorms, rainfall, and snow-covered valleys.
The peace on the border has attracted local and national tourists to previously inaccessible areas. The Line of Control (LoC), known for its mesmerizing beauty and flourishing nature, is now open due to improved security measures and a crackdown on infiltration. This has led to a significant surge in tourism in places like Bangus Valley, Keran, Lolab Valley, Machil, Teetwal, and Tangdhar, each of which offers breathtaking beauty beyond imagination. Additionally, Gurez Valley, Tulail Valley, Uri, Lolab, and Doodpathri showcase the wonders of adventure amidst thunderstorms, rainfall, and snow-covered valleys.
These offbeat tourist places in the border region of Kashmir are hidden gems waiting to be explored. They offer a perfect blend of adventure, purposeful exploration, and awe-inspiring experiences amidst the backdrop of thundering waterfalls, rain-drenched landscapes, and snow-capped valleys
The tourism boom is not limited to urban areas but also extends to the border region along the Line of Control (LoC). Let's delve into some of these remarkable destinations: Bangus Valley, often referred to as nature's secret sanctuary; Keran, a riverside paradise; Lolab, a land of love and beauty; Machil, the gateway to boundless beauty; Teetwal and Tangdhar, twin charms of the borderlands; Gurez Valley, a journey to paradise; Tulail Valley, nature's untouched wonderland.
Kashmir valley is bestowed with immortal beauty and tourism potential available on the border. As the region is situated in the northernmost of India, which is famous for its natural beauty, stunning landscapes, rich culture heritage and warm hospitality. The Kashmir is also covered with beautiful mountains, lush forests and Flowing waters. The border beauty is important because it is truly unparallel, captivating and alluring.
The northern border (LoC), which has recently been opened for tourism and has gained recognition on world tourist maps in Kashmir, making them highly attractive for tourism. These tourist spots were closed previously due to continuous infiltration across the border. However, they have now been reopened, allowing tourists to experience the heavenly beauty and enchantment, thanks to the successful restoration of peace on the boarders.
First and foremost, we must acknowledge the efforts of the JKUT government in providing facilities to the border region. These areas were closed off for a long time due to disputes, violence, infiltration, and insurgency along the Line of Control (LoC). However, with enhancement in the security and ceasefire on the borders, the level of infiltration has been minimized to nearly zero. Which has helped the people to explore the newly tourist places in the valley. The government is making sincere efforts to reopen these areas, recognizing their potential to contribute to the tourism sector and bolster the JKUT economy in numerous ways.
The untapped treasures of the border regions possess the potential to captivate visitors from around the world. These areas offer a unique blend of beauty, peace, and captivating nature that surpasses even the already popular tourist destinations. Exploring the border regions requires an active approach. Certain places require permission to access, while others have restricted visiting hours. In some areas, it is possible to explore on foot, while much of the border region is an adventure in itself, where visitors need to adapt and compromise on facilities.
Opening of border tourism is dream come true. Undoubtedly, efforts have been made to make the journey to these regions smoother and more secure. However, tourism requires significant infrastructure, which is lacking in these beautiful border areas. The army and government have made great strides in opening up these places that were once considered unsafe due to terrorism. However, more needs to be done, such as addressing the issues of infrastructure, accommodation, food, and security.
To address these challenges, the concept of home stays has been encouraged, where visitors can stay with local residents. Additionally, the administration, police, or army should issue stay arrangements for certain places to ensure security. Currently, there is a lack of awareness about tourism in these border areas among outsiders, visitors, and travelers. Immediate action is required to create infrastructure and raise awareness about the potential of tourism in these regions.
Furthermore, attention should be given to the development of roads and the promotion of tourist guides at the government level. These efforts will contribute to a more accessible and enjoyable tourist experience in the border areas.
