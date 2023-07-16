The Potential of Border Tourism

Very few people from the valley, and the outsiders, are aware of the most beautiful places beyond Gulmarg and Pahalgam. The hidden tourist destinations like Keran, Lolab, Machil, Teetwal, Tangdhar, Gurez, Tulail, and Uri are mesmerizing vistas adorned with snow-capped peaks and rushing water on rough rocks, surrounded by stunning landscapes.

The peace on the border has attracted local and national tourists to previously inaccessible areas. The Line of Control (LoC), known for its mesmerizing beauty and flourishing nature, is now open due to improved security measures and a crackdown on infiltration. This has led to a significant surge in tourism in places like Bangus Valley, Keran, Lolab Valley, Machil, Teetwal, and Tangdhar, each of which offers breathtaking beauty beyond imagination. Additionally, Gurez Valley, Tulail Valley, Uri, Lolab, and Doodpathri showcase the wonders of adventure amidst thunderstorms, rainfall, and snow-covered valleys.

The tourism boom is not limited to urban areas but also extends to the border region along the Line of Control (LoC). Let's delve into some of these remarkable destinations: Bangus Valley, often referred to as nature's secret sanctuary; Keran, a riverside paradise; Lolab, a land of love and beauty; Machil, the gateway to boundless beauty; Teetwal and Tangdhar, twin charms of the borderlands; Gurez Valley, a journey to paradise; Tulail Valley, nature's untouched wonderland.