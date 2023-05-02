Even as World Radio Day is observed every year on February 13 to preserve the importance of radio as well as to encourage decision makers to provide access to information through radio, it was the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ which got the medium of Radio into special focus when its 100th episode was aired from All India Radio on April 30 (Sunday).

The programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ dominated media headlines where the Prime Minister was hailed for triggering social change among Indian societies by reaching out to the unreached through this programme.

Unarguably, the PM Narendra Modi enjoys mass support of the Indian public of all caste, creed and colour as he has popularly emerged as the only “Peoples’ Prime Minister” in the history of independent India.

There may be scores of reasons to count and attribute them to Modi's popularity. But, politics apart, I count his direct connection with the masses at the grassroots level, even in remotest geographical locations of the country, as one of the main reasons for his popularity.

In an unmatched strategic move, he capitalized on the power of radio to reach to the unreached and mingled with common masses through his remarkable and apolitical radio programme – 'Mann Ki Baat' (The heart talk).

Indeed, he built the chemistry of social strength, culture and other social values in a sustained manner through this programme, and earned the respect of people to whom he shared his 'Mann Ki Baat'.