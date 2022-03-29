The Primary economy

No matter how far the impact of industrial revolution in our part of the world has travelled, our economy mostly revolves around the primary sector – agriculture.
We may emphasise the use of modern technology, IT driven processes, and high end gadgetry, but the fact of the matter remains that agriculture forms the backbone of our economy.
That simply means that if we have to strengthen our economy, our agricultural sector must be formidable. All our policies should focus on making this primary activity more productive, and more marketable.
From preparing the ground to sowing the seeds, from nurturing the fields to marketing the yield, we need to introduce newer processes that involve upto date scientific research and high end technology.
A place like J&K, where according to the statistics, almost 70% of the population is engaged with the primary sector, directly or indirectly, it can ignore agriculture only at its economic peril. In this backdrop it is good to learn that the Budget 2022-23 for J&K targets to double farmers’ income in J&K, according to the government assertion.
The introduction of High-Yield and High-Density crops, the use of modern technology and laboratory tested pesticides and other measures, is a must for meeting this end. If the government, particularly, the concerned departments and agencies are really serious in achieving this target, it would need consistent inputs, and a purposeful focus.
The institutions, like our agricultural universities, need to play a lead role in this. If new farm practices, and modern machinery is introduced at mass scale, there is no reason why we can’t achieve the target of doubling the income of farmers.
At the same time, there is need to educate farmers, and also encourage the educated youth to take up agriculture as a career option. If our younger generation, that is educated and exposed to modern ideas and practices, can really focus on their agricultural assets, and turn them into economically beneficial platforms, we can have a revolution at the most fundamental level of our society and economy.
All it needs is a governmental focus at the top, and an involvement of new generation at the bottom.