The Primary economy

No matter how far the impact of industrial revolution in our part of the world has travelled, our economy mostly revolves around the primary sector – agriculture.

We may emphasise the use of modern technology, IT driven processes, and high end gadgetry, but the fact of the matter remains that agriculture forms the backbone of our economy.

That simply means that if we have to strengthen our economy, our agricultural sector must be formidable. All our policies should focus on making this primary activity more productive, and more marketable.