The Public University: Challenges of Change

This is the opportune time to review a book dealing with rise and fall of the public university in India. The book titled, “Remodeling the Universities: Meeting Challenges of the 21 century” by eminent academic Srinivas K Saidapur, who earlier served as vice Chancellor Karnataka University Dharwad , has been published by Atlantic Publishers, New Delhi.

At the outset I need to point out that the book has dealt with some key issues but many important concerns have been left out perhaps for the next edition to be brought out by the author. The book begins with a brief introduction to the history of Indian university system, and the author gives the reader a sort of perspective to understand its growth in India.

The author refers to India’s native ideas about education to make the reader conscious about rich legacy post-colonial state has inherited at the time of independence. The ideas concerning Gurukul system and growth of education at the ruins of Nalanda and Takshalla provide a sort of a bridge to connect the reader with the past so that they understand the future of higher education.

The author finds fault with colonial scheme of education by attaching selfish and cultural motives to it. This sort of criticism against English education has become staple diet of people as if all our problems flow from colonial intervention. Not many people appreciate that even after seventy five years of independence we haven’t been able to offer credible and acceptable alternatives at multiple levels to our students and parents. India was fortunate to have universities as early as 1857 (Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras) which were premised neither on the western prototype of a university nor even were they the alleviation of “Gurukula-Vihara-Madrassa” tradition.

The British were in one sense an unconscious tool of history as the first generation of freedom fighters, teachers and administrators in India were products of these universities. India as a society has historically been quite receptive to different ideas and ideologies without giving up its native strength. we all remember Gandhi’s famous words “ I want cultures of all lands to be blown about my house as freely as possible but I refuse to be blown off my feet by any”.

The introductory chapter deals with issues post-1990 neo-liberal turn in Indian economy when state in India made decisive shift towards privatisation of public assets. The author claims that it is high time to study and analyse the rise and fall of universities in India in light of complex problems arising due to globalisation and changing demographic picture of the country.

The public university is now on a collision course with several things that are byproducts of neo-liberal economy and changing demographics. The public universities according to eminent sociologist Andre Beteille failed to fuse teaching and research to produce communities of scholars and scientists but turned into graduate producing institutions. These graduates holding PhD degrees roam around and even apply for fourth class jobs in a jobless economy.

The closure /stagnation of public sector and growth of the ‘private’ where set of skills are needed for any job, universities are experiencing desertification although imparting only skills is not the goal of the university. The public university has been afflicted with other problems also. Prof Apoorvanand of Delhi University metaphorically compared them to a “stagnant pond and an expanding desert”.

This at a time in history of nation-building when demands for quality education are growing and new middle class emerging after 1990 has already expressed disenchantment with the public university. The entry of private players in higher education and of late expected arrival of foreign universities on Indian soil has thrown the whole thing into flux. Navigating the challenges to public university in a hugely poor and unequal society is a matter which can’t be left to the wisdom of management gurus only who are at the service of corporate driven neo-liberal state. The old adage that don’t throw the baby out along with bathwater needs to be kept in consideration.

The author has given sufficient treatment to an important matter viz “Leadership and Governance” which in recent times has become the yardstick with state, market, and civil society to judge working of the public university. The role of universities in producing better human resources has been discussed by the author as also the appointment of faculty and digital libraries.

All this is fine but all this is not going to be helpful at this point of time when the very concept and institution of public university is in deep mess. We need to look for the proverbial elephant in the room and debate not who but what killed the golden hen i.e., public university, which singularly produced the human resources employed by post independent state, to transform India from a colonial into a modern welfare state.