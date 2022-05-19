The Pursuit of Nationalist Patriotic Kashmiri

BY RAJA MUNEEB

Racine, a social scientist argues;

Political history of Asia in last fifty years has been marked by the identity factor along with the religious, ethno-linguistic, caste based and other forms of social diversity.

Identity in a conservative society forms the basis of the life cycle of common man. Social conformity glues the value system that decides the behaviour of individual at large.

The Kashmir Problem, till date stands analysed through myriad of prisms and causes whether political, historical etc. by intellectuals across spectrum.

However, till date the socio-demographic and socio-psychological dimension of the problem has remained a unvisited territory, which demands deeper analysis and research, especially from a perspective of a nationalist patriotic Kashmiris, who have been marginalised over the years by the ecosystem of terrorism; not numerically but at social and community levels.