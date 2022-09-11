The Queen is in Danger!

Mathematics is applied in various fields and disciplines which don’t even look remotely connected with, mathematical concepts and procedures are used to solve problems in science, engineering, economics, literature etc. to vindicate my claim(s) I put forth few examples, the understanding of complex numbers is a prerequisite to learn many concepts in electronics, group theory is used in quantum mechanics, modeling/bio-mathematics is used to diagnose and cure diseases, Fibonacci series is used in poetry and music.

The complexity of problems which occur in other physical phenomena often requires relatively sophisticated mathematical concepts and procedures when compared to the mathematical literacy aforementioned. Precisely, mathematics is a part of our human cultural heritage, and we have a responsibility to develop that heritage.

Now looking at the state of affairs at our place there are ‘n’ number of issues which need to be thought upon but here I would like to mention the following issues which undoubtedly has touched/scratched my skin very deep.

Recently Department of Mathematics, University of Kashmir organized an alumni meet which was attended by a good number of alumni of the department.

During the convention, deliberations took place about the current status of the subject and our role and responsibilities towards it. Some speakers brought the attention of the audience towards the fact that under the new education policy scheme (NEP 2020) the cluster university Srinagar, out the six constituent colleges only one college has offered Mathematics as a major subject.

That was a deep shock and everybody present there was dismayed after learning this. The members of Kashmir Mathematical Society expressed their deep anguish over the state of affairs.

They said the society met/wrote to the varsity higher authorities several times but the people who are at are helm at the varsity didn’t pay any heed and took no cognizance of such grave issue.

It is said, that an institution is strong if its Mathematics department is strong. In this modern age of science and technology the subject is at the verge of extinction if some modus operands are not sought.

Another, very unfortunate tale about the subject is: Institute of Mathematical Sciences was established in the year 2013 and a land of one hundred fifty kanals was allotted to the institute (which is functional since then and is running a five-year integrated programme in mathematics); it has been now has been allotted/ shifted to animal husbandry department.

How lamentable! such an un-natural channeling cannot happen in any other part of the world. Saying least about, it is perversion, moral degradation, and I pity the people who have been directly or indirectly involved in such thinking and doing!