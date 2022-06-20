The question of merit

As the unemployment is on alarming rise with resultant financial constraint making the unemployed educated youth to apply (though at comparatively exorbitant application fee of Rs.550/ for General Category) for every government post advertised, as many as 1,13,861 candidates applied for the advertised posts.

The Board conducted the written test on 27-3-2022 in 320 examination centres set up in 16 districts where 97,793 candidates appeared to try their mettle. The Board displayed online the merit list on 4-6-2022 with the topper having 140.497944 points on page 5 of Annexure ‘A’ and the lowest ranker with minus (-)25.270126 at the end of the last page number 898 of the annexure.

After the Board issued the list it came under scanner with aspirants alleging large scale irregularities saying that candidates from same families were selected in various instances. The candidates started leveling serious allegations against the Board as in about two dozen cases two, and some cases three, siblings were shown to have qualified the exam and with good marks too.

Most of these siblings who were alleged to have made it to the merit slots were stated to have hailed from Akhnoor area. It is to recall that selection of police personnel (non-gazetted) in Jammu & Kashmir hitherto used to be done by the J & K Police Department itself.

However, it was for the first time that Jammu & Kashmir government headed by Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha decided to conduct the exam through the Board. The intention would have been good but the bad situation developed was unexpected.

From 5-6-2022 to 9-6-2022 social media was abuzz with videos, comments and posts etc. by the aspirants who alleged irregularities in the selection process and termed the merit list as unfair.

There were even protests by the aggrieved youth and the job aspirants concerned who alleged brazen discrepancies and manipulation in the merit list by the Board.