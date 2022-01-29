The Raj, and the lessons

The Army and the Civil Service were the main instruments of British power, staffed by only a small number of European officials who held the top positions. This imperial service became a large vested interest of the educated upper-middle class. By 1913–14, almost 65 per cent of the total budget was spent on the army and civil administration (British Imperialism: 1688–2000 by P Cain and A G Hopkins).

The native Indians in the Civil Service became the bridge by which the British governed India and, as Lord Macaulay known for Macaulayism held—“we must do our best to form a class who may be interpreters between us and the millions whom we govern; a class of persons, Indian in blood and colour, but English in taste, opinions, in morals, and intellect”. The propaganda was floated and the history, economy, society and culture of the Indian subcontinent was interpreted as chaos from which only British rule would be able to save them (The British Empire: Themes and Perspectives by Sarah Stockwell).

For the continuation of the imposed British control in India, the British wooed some important sections of the Indian people; and a policy was evolved to seek the loyal cooperation of the princes, landlords, and government servants who were under the direct control of British rulers. The Britishers, by all means, succeeded in achieving the loyal support of several natives.

The majority of the population of undivided India disapproved of the illegal occupation of their land by British rulers. Many prominent freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Bhagat Singh to name a few, led the freedom struggle.