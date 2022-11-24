The realm of the unseen

It is ordained that the realm of unseen belongs to Allah; man cannot but wait for the events to unfold in due course of time.

Instead of waiting for the events to unfold by holding on to belief and keeping faith, there are people who want miracles to happen, in order to hold on to their belief and keep faith. Belief and faith however may not remain hostage to miracles:

‘’And they say, if only a miracle was sent down to him from his Lord. Say, the realm of unseen belongs to Allah; so wait, I am waiting with you’’ (10:20)