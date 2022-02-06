The reverse journey begins

BY RASHID KHAN

Suyyapore, or Sopore, is an ancient city which came into being on the banks of River Jhelum (named as Vitasta in Rigveda) in 880 AD during King Avantivarman’s reign. It was named after Suyya who was an Utpala Engineer and an irrigation minister of King Avantivarman.

A city which boasted of its rich heritage, culture and ethnic identity was one of the most advanced cities of its time as all trade routes passed through Sopore in North Kashmir.

Many centuries later, this beautiful bustling city famous for its tongawalas, cinema halls and a beautiful river front turned into bastion of conflict.