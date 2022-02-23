The richness of languages

The organization believes in world peace and security through international cooperation in education, arts, science, and culture. It believes education based on the first language or mother tongue, must begin from the early years as early childhood care and education is the foundation of learning. UNESCO observed the day first time in the year 2000.

The day reminds us about the unfortunate incident on 21 February 1952 when four students of university of Dhaka sacrificed lives for the sake of their mother tongue.

Multilingualism was encouraged during the international year of languages in 2008 with the goal of promoting unity in variation and global understanding. UNESCO was selected as the year’s primary agency to promote Multilingualism by the UN general assembly.