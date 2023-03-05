The Roaming Leopards

Early capturing of leopards, being spotted for last two weeks in Srinagar suburbs, is gathering more urgency.

It is important for safeguarding the human lives and also for early and full resumption of agriculture and horticulture related activities in the areas. Now as the spring is about to begin, the agricultural and horticulture related activities will also start in a big way.

The areas, where the leopards are being spotted, have vast agriculture fields and orchards around. After the spotting of leopards, the farmers show reluctance in going out to these fields and orchards. If they go, they return immediately fearing the arrival of the wild animal any time.