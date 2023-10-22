The Saffron Bloom

In the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, the arrival of autumn and the month of October have traditionally been synonymous with the saffron blooming season, a time when the vibrant hues of saffron flowers paint the fields in a mesmerising tapestry of purple and gold.

However, over the past six years, this once-vibrant tradition has waned, leaving hectares of saffron fields eerily empty and hopes shattered. Despite the launch of a dedicated saffron mission, the stark reality is that these efforts have largely fallen short, and the promise of revitalised saffron cultivation remains unfulfilled.

This dire situation has had profound consequences for the region, as many farmers who relied on saffron cultivation for their livelihoods now find themselves in dire straits, facing an uncertain future.

With dwindling production casting a shadow on the livelihoods of the local farmers, Kashmir's saffron, often referred to as "pink gold", has been celebrated for its exceptional quality and aroma, making it highly sought after in the culinary and medicinal world.

The saffron produced in Kashmir has earned a reputation for its fine flavour and strong colouring properties and it has been exported to international markets, fetching substantial revenue for the region.