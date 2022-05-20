The seas & the barriers

It is ordained that the seas Allah (SwT) has let forth shall have barriers that they may not overpass for reasons devised by nature:

‘’He has let fort two seas, that they should meet together. There is a barrier between them which the do not overpass’’ (55: 19, 20)

It is well-known fact that French scientist Jacques-Yves Cousteau famous for his underwater researches discovered, what is already laid down in the Holy Verse.

Cousteau discovered that the Mediterranean waters and Atlantic Ocean differ in terms of their chemical and biological composition.