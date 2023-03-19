The Shadow Pandemic: Child Abuse in the Schools of Kashmir

In the schools of Kashmir, the shadow pandemic of Child Abuse has taken on particularly disturbing dimensions, with many children subjected to physical and psychological abuse on a daily basis. In this article, I will examine the problem of child abuse in Kashmir schools, its causes and consequences, and initiatives and solutions that have been implemented to address it.

“I was just a 10-year-old boy in 6th grade when I faced the horrors of child abuse in one of the leading private schools of Kashmir. As a naughty teenager, I wrote on the back side of one of my friends sitting right in front of me, with some chalk. Little did I know that my actions would lead to a nightmare that I would never forget. The teacher noticed what I had done and came up to me quickly, slapping me multiple times and then scratching the same chalk in my face, covering my cheeks, forehead, nose, and even my lips. The pain was unbearable, and I could feel my face burning and itching with white dust caking in my hair and eyelashes. The teacher didn't let me wash my face for the next 40 minutes, leaving me in agony as the chalk dust continued to irritate my skin.

The incident left me traumatized, and I struggled to trust teachers and authority figures for a long time. The marks on my face were a constant reminder of the abuse I faced that day. It affected my confidence and self-esteem, and I was scared to go to school and dreaded going to that teacher's class. It took me a long time to speak out about what had happened to me, but eventually, I learned that I was not alone and that many other children in Kashmir had faced similar incidents of abuse in school.

The incident taught me a valuable lesson about the importance of treating others with respect and kindness. It also highlighted the urgent need for a safer and more supportive environment in schools where children can learn and grow without fear of abuse or harassment”.