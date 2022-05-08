The shared struggle

The struggle for Independence after 200 years of British rule in India is one of its kind; with no parallel in the world. It was owned, led, driven by people encompassing broad spectrum of ethnic, caste, linguistic, religious diversities.

The struggle was mostly non violent in nature led by likes of M.K. Gandhi, Pt. Nehru and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan.

The genesis of the Muslim role in Indian Freedom Struggle date back to Sultan Haider Ali (1733) of Mysore.

The ‘First Freedom Fighter’ of India who was a great military tactical genius who used iron cased rockets for the first time and fought against the British Raj in Carnatic wars before being betrayed by his own General, Khande Rao, who sided with the Britishers.

The ‘Mysorean Rockets’ amazed the Britishers. His secular credentials overshadow his military prowess as he was an ardent supporter of Hindu-Muslim Unity.