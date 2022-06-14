The significance of India’s relations with the Gulf Countries

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretariat, “condemned and denounced” statements made by two spokespersons of India’s ruling party, the Bhartiya Janata Party for their comments on Prophet Muhammad. The statement of the OIC also referred to the spate of hatred and defamation of Islam in India.

The OIC, founded in 1969, has 57 member countries, all of whom have Muslim majority populations. India with more than 200 million Muslims, is not a member, and does not even have an observer status. India has the second largest Muslim population of any country, only next to Indonesia.

In response to the OIC statement, the Indian government has rejected it, and said that views of two individuals do not reflect the views of the government or indeed the people of India.

Along with the joint statement of OIC, many members of OIC, summoned the Indian ambassadors in their respective countries and expressed disappointment and their condemnation of statements on the Prophet. The embassies replied and defended the stance of the government.