The Silicon Valley Bank's Risk Management Debacle

BY DR. SYED ROOHUL ANDRABI and FARHAT SHAH

Having witnessed the largest bank failure in American history that of Washington Mutual, firsthand, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) brings back painful memories of how quickly seemingly well-managed banks may run into difficulties owing to unexpected occurrences, poor governance and handling of significant risks like in the case of Washington Mutual, ultimately doomed SVB.

Although SVB catered to the venture capital crowd and IT businesses and Washington Mutual focused on the home lending business, both were far too concentrated in their own industries.

Never in its history has SVB anticipated a run of $42 billion in a single day, equal to almost a quarter of its total deposits. So, why did the FDIC suddenly seize control of SVB?

Anatomy of SVB’s Failure

What ultimately doomed SVB is now more clear. The bank technically failed because it experienced a liquidity crisis, or an inability to generate enough new cash to cover its expenses. Imagine getting into your car for the day and hearing a clunk, followed by the complete and total shutdown of your vehicle.

The transmission needs to be replaced, and the mechanic estimates that it will cost you $3,000. Feelings of despair wash over you as you take stock of your financial situation and find that you have just one hundred dollars in your bank account, no available credit on any of your credit cards, and no financial support from family or friends. A personal cash flow emergency.

Multiply it by a billion to get a sense of the magnitude of the problem that SVB faced when a sizable portion of their depositor base disappeared.

SVB reported $120 billion in investment securities at the end of 2022, which accounted for 55% of its assets and was more than double the average for US banks.

In addition, 75% of their holdings were in HTM securities, most of which were US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Credit risk is low for both Treasuries and MBS, but there is significant interest rate risk associated with both.

These investments had a weighted average tenure of around 6 years, which means that for every 1% increase in interest rates, the value of these assets would decrease by 6%. Prior to the Fed's rate hike plan, when yields were low, banks like SVB were particularly interested in finding ways to profit from riding the yield curve.