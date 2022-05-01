The simmering neighbourhood

Their grumble is that power has gone back to same opposition ruled by the experimented families and tainted tested politicians. Transition, they were in favor, but not this way. The re-empowerment of same lot of opposition parties that PTI had thought would be in prisons have brought further disillusionments in youth. It is a mercurial politics in Pakistan.

Army is not of 1970s that would be interested in regaining power. General Bajwa has announced that he would not be taking future extensions. The army knows the country is passing through difficult financial conditions. The security concerns in Waziristan and Baluchistan are at alarming note and aggression over Punjabi elitism is on the rise.

There are emerging pockets of discontentment with the state and power elites. The biggest challenge for the present PDM is how to have national unity governance. People need relief and states need distributive justice.

Their policies have to be now people oriented, not politics of revenge. It may open vulnerable lines and make Pakistan unstable. That will have its ramification on this side also.