The Sizzling Spring

In addition to trash—like the packaging of processed food and wet wipes—humans who put their foot on the moon, also discarded packets of their urine and excrement on the surface of the moon.

There is also a plaque on the Apollo-11 landing module that reads: “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the Moon July 1969, A.D. We came in peace for all mankind.”

Today it is 53 years since Neil Armstrong became the first one to leave his boot-prints on the moon. It remains a great feat for mankind.