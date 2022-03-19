The Sizzling Spring

In addition to trash—like the packaging of processed food and wet wipes—humans who put their foot on the moon, also discarded packets of their urine and excrement on the surface of the moon.
There is also a plaque on the Apollo-11 landing module that reads: “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the Moon July 1969, A.D. We came in peace for all mankind.”
Today it is 53 years since Neil Armstrong became the first one to leave his boot-prints on the moon. It remains a great feat for mankind.
It also reminds us of the commitment and the mind-prowess humans have been bestowed upon by the Almighty. Nonetheless, polluting the surfaces and atmosphere remains integral to our behavior despite technological advancements. Sadly.
The surface of the moon is not excluded! Merely 24 persons have visited the moon so far; and yet it does not look like a preferred destination for humans in near future. Instead, we seriously need to save our planet earth from dying out.
We are losing it to pollution, climate change, and wanton neglect. Given the level of destruction wrought by our actions, the scope and scale of climate change impacts are turning daunting.
From shattering storms, difficult droughts, growing global temperatures, and swelling sea levels, the way our planet is transforming is not for the better.
Coming to Kashmir, where the environment appeared pristine, untouched by humanity, the ecological plunder is now quite visible. The splendid mountains and undefiled water bodies that seemed ancient gateways to another world are now exposed to human pollution.
The unorganised adventure sports and recreation tourism has battered the purity of places. All around, the valley seems scarred with patches of plastic and litter.
Bulldozing nature to build thruways, mansions, and hotels, the so-called ‘eco-socialism’ is on a rampage. The roads untraveled have been navigated by debris and dirt unleashed by human foray.
Of late, a sadder image emerged because of freakish weather. In March, when soothing sunshine used to announce the arrival of spring, the sweltering heat is bringing in a forbidding message.
They say it’s not the real blossom; it’s a mere illusion. Since certain catastrophic climate changes are becoming increasingly common, we may be in for more dire developments. Already sinkholes and rising water levels are twirling as unattended red flags.
There are stark climate troubles that wait; and many crises that will reshape this place given the devastation we have brought upon ourselves through deforestation, urbanization, encroachment, water pollution, and everything unscientific and unorganized under the garb of various economies and industries.
Interestingly, many studies suggest a strong correlation between conflict and climate because people living in conflict zones are among the most vulnerable to the climate crisis and most neglected by climate action, in both developed and developing countries.
As per the 2020 ICRC report, out of the 25 countries deemed most vulnerable to climate change, 14 are caught up in conflict. The natural environment is directly attacked or damaged by warfare that can lead to water, soil, and land contamination and release pollutants into the air.
Even explosive remnants can contaminate soil and water sources, and harm wildlife.
Even if we don’t consider climate change as an imminent threat, we need to confess that the planet Earth is gradually being consumed by it; and eco-degradation is now an indisputable problem. Lest earth turns uninhabitable, it is our responsibility to make it better for our children because in near future there is no hope that we populate any other planet.
So, rather than dabbling in the race of occupying extra-celestial bodies, controlling even outer space, the world powers should enter the chase of being the first to save their own planet—from slipping into eternal darkness and annihilation.
We should remember that ‘none of us own the earth. We just belong to it. This land is what makes us who we are’. Hence, stop environmental plunder. March never blazed like summer.
Sizzling spring was unheard of….Ab Kay Kis Rang Main Aye Hai Bahaar… The blossom there can prove to be a figment of imagination.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK