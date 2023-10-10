The sky has no limits

The world in which we are living never gets contented with what it has and this is the reason that in today’s world we do have everything but not peace.

When I look at the small children without slippers ,worn out clothes - selling pens, I get filled with guilt that do I ask a lot from my parents, friends and people around me.

There are people who strive for their living and there are people who want ways to spend all what they have. It is only because of us that others have a feeling of wanting . This “Kash mere paas bi hota” is all what we all have in us.

The most scary part of life is that we fear losing people around us. We are scared if we would be ever able to meet people the next moment. Sometimes we are not that expressive about things but deep down we all know that everyday there is something that we are leaving behind , there is something that we are losing . These worldly attachments never let us live our lives. We live under the shade of a tree out of which we never want to come out. In Guru Granth Sahib Ji It’s written: