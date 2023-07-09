The Smart Obsession

Words carry meaning. Some words during their usage assume a unique prominence. Smart – is one such word that is keeping its pace and place with the fast changing society. Let us attempt to magnify the ways how smart has intruded all walks of our living.

The personal adjective has left the lap of man and befriended almost everything. This passive smart invasion is increasing its catchment. The growing graph of smart-prefixing in the society is an intriguing phenomenon. The society seems to be sinking in the smart sea. The increasing volume of smart vocabulary is an interesting affair.

The city is becoming smart. The students are studying in a smart classroom. The smart screens are on display everywhere. The ordinary wrist watch is out of fashion and replaced by a smart watch. For communication, smart-phone has become a cosmopolitan necessity.

Excessive encroachment of smart gadgets in our day today life leaves too little to be done manually or intellectually. Imagining the future completely driven and dominated by smart tools and techniques injects a fancy feeling.