The southward journey halted

BJP’s southward journey has been checkmated by people of Karnataka who rejected the party’s plank of Hindutva and gave preference to the local issues; thereby paving way for a landslide victory of Congress.

Analysts opine that a big takeaway for BJP is that the outcome of Karnataka polls has established that BJP chief ministers will have to perform otherwise voters will punish the party and it can no longer depend on the ‘charisma’.

Challenges for Congress

Experts are of the opinion that none can snatch credit of Congress victory in Karnataka but it will be an uphill task to defeat Modi led BJP - “DILLI ABHI DUR HAI. At the same time, Congress may implement Karnataka Model in states like Rajasthan, Chatisgahrh, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana and Mizorum which go to polls this year.

Second, party cadres and leaders contribute a lot to the success of any party, and Karnataka’s historical win can act as morale booster, besides creating demoralising effect on BJP.

Like BJP, it is also a fact that Congress led governments will also face anti-incumbency factor and BJP has got strong foothold in Hindi belt hence new strategy may be required to overcome this hurdle.

Third, Rahul brand of precedence of ‘Love over Hatred’, a main ingredient of Bharat Jodo Yatra, is likely to become part of election campaign in 2024, and in state assemblies elections which is evident from the praise being showered on him by senior party leaders. Rahul had ensured to give an impression of unity amongst state leaders during Yatra which will become focal point in other states also. Rahul had focused on local issues like unemployment, price rise, atrocities and welfare of the women. BJP’s constant efforts to put these issues under carpet etc. which formed the core elements of manifesto. Karnataka victory will brighten the chance of Rahul Gandhi to negotiate from the position of strength which had been missing owing to regular losses in states and central elections.

Fourth, Kharge factor did play its role in shifting the Dalit votes to Congress which will enter in electoral arena in five states with vigour and optimism as Modi’s Charisma did not work in Himachal and now in Karnataka which makes regional straps (chief ministers or state leaders) relevant to success. Congress may take advantage of Kharge factor to garner the support of Dalits in assemblies’ polls.

Fifth, Modi brand was built on key element of anti-corruption which was lost in the din in Karnataka polls as Bomai government was accused of a large scale corruption and nicknames as “government of 40% commission”. In this way, BJP leaders refrained from talking about corruption and Congress pounced upon this issue and even printed a list of rates of postings of officials which ran in crores.

Chances of opposition unity

Observers feel that Congress needs to adopt flexible attitude, and the efforts initiated by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar may be accelerated with the addition of senior leader like Sharad Pawar who has been able to save his party from BJP in Maharashtra after dramatic offer of retirement from politics. Now there are chances that PM aspirants like Mamta Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal etc. may fall in line and refrain from attacking Congress though BJP happens to be the common enemy on political front .

Hindutva in Karnataka

BJP may bank upon the contention that Modi has got ‘charisma’ to save the sinking ship of any party chief minister who has been a total failure. But it has been proved wrong in Himachal and Karnataka. BJP had jumped over the issue of intermixing, and blatantly misinterpreting the Congress party’s resolve to ban Bajrang Dal and PFI if it came to power. The mood was upbeat as BJP started believing that Bajrang Bali will bail out non performing Bomai government and people’s problems as well as frustration will be forgotten, but all in vain. Even PM’s speeches veered around the Hindutava as he accused Congress of showing disrespect to Bajrang Bali (Hanuman)w hose worship may be banned. Now Congress workers in Karnataka are saying “Bajrangbali BJP ke nahi Congress ke sath hain… Bajrang Bali ne BJP par fine lagaya hai (Lord Bajrangbali is with the Congress and he has levied a fine on the BJP. The issue was related to faith hence the deity had figured in speeches, rallies, roadshows and more. People of Karnataka worship Bajrang Bali as Anjanadri Hills in this state is considered the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.