The Sri Lanka Crisis

The May 9 incidents of violence in Sri Lanka brought into sharp relief the deteriorating situation caused by the grave economic crisis which has gripped the country.

The economic crisis has now engulfed the political system and the entire society.

At the heart of this maelstrom is the Rajapaksa family regime. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who wields executive power has pressurised his elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, to resign as prime minister in an effort to salvage the tottering regime.

Earlier, the entire cabinet had resigned and a new ministry under Mahinda Rajapaksa had been appointed.