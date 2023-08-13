The state of preparedness in Kashmir

BY SHEERAZ WANI (SHEERWANI)

The monsoon season in Kashmir, typically spanning from June to September, showering the region with an average rainfall of around 700 mm, is a vital period for the region's ecosystem and agricultural practices.

The arrival of monsoons replenishes the water sources, giving life to the lush green meadows, vibrant flowers, and majestic forests that thrive in Kashmir.

Moreover, the rainwater collected during this season helps to sustain agriculture and meet the water requirements of the local population throughout the year.

However, the heavy downpour can sometimes lead to adverse consequences such as landslides, flash floods, water logging and also badly impacts on agriculture and horticulture as well.

Preventive Measures:

1. Flood Control Infrastructure:

Over the years, the government, along with various non-government organizations, has invested significantly in flood control infrastructure. This includes the construction and maintenance of embankments, and flood channels. These measures help to regulate the flow of water during heavy rains and mitigate the risk of flooding. But still there are number of loop holes that we should cover before they make a big challenge for us and our administration.

2. Improved Weather Forecasting:

Accurate weather predictions are crucial for preparing for any potential emergencies. The meteorological department in Kashmir has been working tirelessly to enhance their forecasting capabilities, providing timely updates on rainfall patterns, possible storms, and other weather-related concerns. This enables the local administration and local population to take necessary precautions well in advance so that they may feel safe and secure.

3. Early Warning Systems:

The establishment of early warning systems in vulnerable areas has proven to be effective in minimizing damages caused by flash floods and landslides. Sirens, emergency messages, control rooms at district and tehsil headquarters, alerts through mobile applications help in evacuating residents from risk-prone areas. Additionally, these systems assist authorities in coordinating relief efforts swiftly.

4. Road Maintenance and Rescue Services:

Ensuring proper road infrastructure and regular maintenance is vital during monsoon season preparation. Efforts are made to repair and fortify roads and bridges, ensuring they can withstand heavy rainfall. Additionally, rescue services, including local volunteers, are equipped and trained to swiftly respond to any emergencies caused by landslides or road blockages.