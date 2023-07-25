The story of the apple and its association with Kashmir

Apple (Choonth in Kashmiri) is a very well-known fruit world over. The word is a modification from aeppel, which has descended from the Proto-Germanic noun “aplaz”. This fruit has been grown for thousands of years in Asia and Europe.

The original wild ancestors of the modern apples have been reported to be found in Southern Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and north western China and from there these were introduced to Europe through the silk road.

It was introduced in American continent by the European colonists. Apples appear in many religious traditions, often as a mystical or a forbidden fruit. Mention of it is there in Greek and Christian civilizations.

In ancient Greece it was considered sacred to Aphrodite, the ancient Greek Goddess of sexual love and beauty. In the popular Christian tradition, it was an apple that Eve coaxed Adam to share with her.

In the traditional story of the golden apples in the Garden of Hesperides the apple became a symbol of knowledge, immorality, temptation the fall of man into sin. The larynx in the human throat has been called the “Adam’s apple” because of a notion that it was caused by the forbidden fruit remaining in the throat of Adam.