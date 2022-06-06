The strategic conclave

So, there is a need to have a fresh look at the role of army and its commanders in these scenarios from the plains of Jammu to the forbidding Himalayan heights in Ladakh, and never to forget its standoff with Pakistan in Siachen glacier, which is romanticised as the highest battlefield in the world that, of course, it was from 1980s to 2003.

At the moment, it is not a war zone as there has not been a single incident of exchange of fire from Indian or Pakistani side for the past nearly 19 years.

The definition of the glacier will have to be changed, and it should be converted into “mountains of peace” as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had suggested in 2005 in response to the seven-region formula of then Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf of Pakistan.

But what cannot be ignored is the deployment of Chinese troops in Shaksam Valley. This is a strategic threat, given the iron clad friendship between China and Pakistan, this has to be factored in the newer strategies.