The Stupendous Shadimarg

The Christmas like feeling descended upon us when snowfall started and a fellow trekker Dr.Aqib (trekking with him for the first time) played the song ‘Country roads take me home’ (Sung by John Denver) on his Bluetooth speaker. Throughout the enervating journey, Dr Aqib entertained us with the famous and favourite songs of Elvis Presley, Enrique, George Michael, Brain Adams and Nusrat Fateh Ali. It was a blast from the past. Not for a single moment, he switched off the music.

He was carrying three or four battery backups. In a lighter vein that much of power supply was enough for a family (whose Mohalla transformer is out of service) to sustain its electricity needs for a day or two. On the meandering trail, Dr.Aqib trod with the rhythm of music, swaying his head and tapping his feet gently.

During our frequent breaks and photo sessions, he took out dry fruits and chocolates, from his many hidden pockets and graciously shared them with us. He had been a caring friend who didn’t cop an attitude. With the flow of music and sinking deeper into the alluring beauty of Dumail where Guru Nala from Gangabal and Marchoe river meet, we crossed the wooden bridge and headed towards the steep uphill mound.

At ‘Kaanyana’ which furnishes the spectacular view of the entire valley, we stopped and had a copious cup of coffee. It was there, when group buddy Sohail Khan obsessed with the acting of Shahrukh Khan, started giving poses on a dangerous cliff. He was thrilled to bits. It was a bundle of fun, but frightening as well, the way he stretched and lifted his arms. He took off his jacket and other layers for taking selfies. We also clicked his pictures and action packed slow motion videos. He looked full of the joys of spring !