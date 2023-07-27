The subtleties of conception could make anyone wonder, as it is so subtle a process where human intervention, whatever its extent may not produce the desired results.

It is only the divine art, which makes it possible for a female to conceive, harbour the products of conception and bear an offspring, complete in form. The divine art, the subtle ways of nature find expression in a Quranic Verse:

‘To Him is referred the knowledge of the Hour, No fruit emerges from its sheath, no female conceives nor brings forth, save by His knowledge. The day when He calls to them:

‘’Where are the partners you associate with Me?’’ they will say: ‘’We assure You, there is not even one witness among us.’’ (41: 67). With advances in science of genetics, it has become clear that the event of conception is an exceedingly difficult process.