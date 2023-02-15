The tech-led financial services industry

In the last decade, there has been considerable development and widespread adoption of FinTech globally, and India has come to be recognised as a strong FinTech hub.

A fast-emerging sector, FinTech has immense potential to augment the functioning of the banking and financial sectors by improving efficiency and promoting equity and reducing the problems of inequality in society.

With the highest FinTech adoption rate, India is already leveraging the viable opportunity presented by this sector for the future of the economy.

Financial technology (better known as Fintech) is used to describe new tech that seeks to improve and automate the delivery and use of financial services.

​​​At its core, fintech is utilized to help companies, business owners, and consumers better manage their financial operations, processes, and lives by utilizing specialized software and algorithms that are used on computers and, increasingly, smartphones. Fintech, the word, is a combination of “financial technology.”