The time to contemplate

Spring has come to the valley with Ramzan and Ram-Navmi. It should augur well with flowers and buds, fasts and prayers for the new dawn bestowing prosperity and peace. Nevertheless, deep inside, our hearts are filled with despair and fear of uncertainties.

This was not our plight thirty years ago. Institutions were functional with trust and cherished goals. Morality was connected with materiality. Trust was inherent and transparency was evident.

The parents would not bother much about their children. For, their obedience and conduct with the family members were normal and predictable.

It abruptly got fractured with new political agenda linked with imagined nationalism rationalized through religion. The primary institutions and organic groups were forcefully rendered irrelevant with the emergence of new political religious leadership.

It brought with it unresolved contradictions of cultural grooming and dictums of religiosity. It separated the religion of masses from the politics of religion. Therefore, it was a break with the past.

Since 1990, it was more of politics in the apron of religiosity that not only harmed the faith but also broke the edifice of social and cultural capital. It had nothing to do with religion. It swallowed our spiritual core. Religion is for social transformation and for political morality.