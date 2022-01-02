The times ahead

The spiral of new variants and mutants that renew the worry may come to an end, and mankind may breathe the way it was, before this pandemic. But in all this praying, and all the grand wishes, there is need to bolster global response on problems like covid pandemic.

There is need to think of the entire world as a global community and worry for its well being. But unfortunately this mindset, as often highlighted by intellectuals and leaders at the global level, was found missing during these almost two years the Pandemic.

And this year also such a coming together of global powers and global institutions doesn’t seem likely.