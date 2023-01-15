The Trials of Time and Being

We live many lives during our life; become different persons, sighted at one point blind on the other. This myriad color of our existence always keeps on treading the light on one side of mountain and cruises along the valley of dark on the other.

This struggle of walking along the crests and troughs sharpens our will and being to be what we want to be. Our struggles are like art wherein we have the brush of free will to create or destruct ourselves.

This realm of artistic freehand of our existence has a different gradient of creation and destruction. We can create by de-creating and recreating the paths we anticipate.

How can we not cherish and explore this wonderment of being ourselves to be good and live the mysteries and secrets around us.