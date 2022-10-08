The true legacy of our prophet(PBUH)

Fourteen hundred years ago a man born in Mecca, in present day Saudi Arabia, changed the course of world’s history. To around one and a half billion people, he is the final and the last in the long line of Prophets who brought the word of God to humanity.

According to Michel Hart, no individual influenced the world as much as Prophet of Islam. According to him he is the only person who was supremely successful on both religious and secular fronts.

Ancient scriptures and sociological traditions reaching erudite scholars are unanimous that all the revered founders of religion and honourable guides in the way to righteousness have no example to show that in a short span of less than twenty five years, the most ignorant and barbaric people become the teachers, most civilised and well-mannered people on the earth and less than a century, the followers of the Faith brought by Muhammad (PBUH) encompassed an area ranging from Atlantic Ocean to Pacific Ocean.

The world cannot present any other example of this miraculous success. Muhammad (PBUH) founded Islam, a religion that shaped the lives of millions of Muslims around the world and inspired one of the world’s greatest civilisations.

But today Islam is at the heart of world’s conflict and Muhammad’s (PBUH) name is associated with some of the worst acts of terrorism. People have frequently invoked his name while carrying some of the bloodiest acts of terror during the last few decades. Not only non-Muslims but Muslims also are divided over the legacy of the Prophet.

Many in West see Islam as a religion of some of the most oppressive states of the world, a violent and intolerant faith. But the question is how much of this can be blamed on the prophet himself.

In answering this question, there is a need to dispassionately unravel many aspects of prophet’s life such as his marriages, his relationship with Jews and Christians, the battles he fought, the laws enacted and treatment of non-Muslims after the conquest of Mecca and establishment of Islamic state in Arabia and the underlying circumstances and historical and socio-cultural context of the corresponding events.

One of mistakes that some non-Muslims and even Muslims make is to assume that character and personality of the prophet can be appreciated by going through the Quran and the sayings of prophet the way we usually read an ordinary book.

The verses and snippets from Quran and sayings of prophet taken out of context, without analysing the underlying historical and socio-cultural context & circumstances is the reason for much of the confusion created around religion of Islam as well as the the character of prophet Muhammad (SAW).