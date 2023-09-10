The unfinished ‘wardrobe’

What happens when intelligence meets insanity, arrangement meets arrogance, sophistication meets stupidity and carefulness meets mindlessness? Clash. It does not stop here; snowballs into a war. War shakes foundations; ask the dwellers and survivors. They come out of the war but the war never comes out of them. Never. Pain penetrates, remnants remain, loss lingers. Can’t agree more with Anand Bakshi when he wrote the line, ‘’Zindagi har kadam ek nayi jung hai’’.

Sometimes, victory lies in giving up. In my years of having surrendered to a personal war, I failed to discover a woman saying “I have enough dresses.’’ To put it in a bitterly better way, womenfolk throughout can’t afford to ‘lay down’ on their dresses (hands down to the exceptional exceptions). Outfits are the assets; their collection an achievement.

Though the feminine urge to dress up differently corresponds to age, availability and affordability yet most women believe in ‘piling up stuff’. There are no limits to the ‘dress desire’. The feminine wardrobe is a ‘garden’- exclusive colours, cuts, contours, contrasts, combination and collection. One particular dress means one specific design.