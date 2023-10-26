The Quranic Verses on universal balance maintain the soul touching flow and rhythm that Holy Quran in known for:

‘’The Compassionate, He taught the Quran. He created men, and taught him clear expression, the sun and the moon move according to plan, and the stars and the trees prostrate themselves, and the sky He raised; and He set up the balance. So, do not transgress the balance, but maintain the weight with justice, and do not violate the balance’’ (55: 1 to 9)

The universe has a definite plan--the plan of the nature with mathematical precision, where everything—sun and the moon and the stars are set in a balanced pattern and stay in conformity with one another as ordained in the natural plan.

It is He—Allah (SwT) Who has raised the sky and it is He—Allah (SwT) Who has set up the balance, which may not be transgressed. The justice exercised in the universal balance provides due weightage to whatever He—Allah (SwT) created.