After almost three decades, Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness a historic event unfolding in the beautiful Srinagar valley with the G20 Summit taking place. Despite Pakistan’s attempts to destabilize the peace and progress of the region, the summit can be a foundation stone towards its economic stability. With sustainable and inclusive development initiatives taken by the Modi government, the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting can serve as a power booster for the local economy and a progressive factor for the business community in the region to explore multidimensional growth opportunities.

The tourism industry has always played a crucial role in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. However, years of conflict and instability have impacted the tourism industry, leading to a decline in the number of visitors. The upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting provides an opportunity to showcase the region’s tourism potential and attract investments in the sector.

Jammu and Kashmir is historically known for its rich culture, traditions, cuisine, and heritage sites, including Buddhist ruins, mosques, temples, churches, and fine ancient architecture such as Pari Mahal, Sheesh Mahal, Hari Parbhat fort, Mughal gardens, and more. The region’s heritage and stories of Sufi Saints, along with the stunning view from the Shankaracharya hill, make it an ideal location for the G20 Summit. With such a vast array of attractions, Kashmir can be an ideal place for the G20 group to explore and witness the never-ending horizon of opportunities for years to come.

The G20 Summit, focused on the Tourism brings huge potential in terms of economic power. The influx of foreign delegates and participants, along with showcasing the tourist destinations, can put Jammu and Kashmir on a pedestal in terms of tourism and business. This will generate revenue for the hospitality industry, increase economic activity, and create job opportunities for the local population. The global visibility of the G20 happening in Kashmir can attract investors and tourists from across the globe.

Additionally, the summit can provide a platform for high-level diplomatic discussions with other nations, potentially strengthening diplomatic ties and promoting cooperation on a global scale. Despite challenges, Jammu and Kashmir is ready to welcome the world to showcase its immense potential in tourism and business, and the G20 meeting is a significant step towards that goal.

For years, Pakistan has been stoking unrest in the region through the means well known to the world community.