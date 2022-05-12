The Viciousness of Academic Arrangement

However, this youth force is plagued with one of the major crisis: unemployment. One specific case is the un- and under- employment of the academicians of Jammu and Kashmir.

Over time, the trend of “Contractual Faculty/ Academic Arrangement” has developed in the region. In the short run it may save a few pennies of the public sector but in the long run this system ruins the lives of thousands.

In the present article, I am highlighting some pressing issues created by this system and conclude by proposing two simple yet powerful solutions to the same: