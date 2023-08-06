The vision remains alive

Renowned Engineer and former Member Public Service Commission (J&K), Qazi Habibullah Naqqash was closely associated with erstwhile Regional Engineering College (REC) Srinagar.
He was Member of the prestigious Board of Governors REC Srinagar, member of advisory committees and was actively involved in completion of many projects of the College, now National Institute of Technology Srinagar.
Apart, his good-natured daughter, Prof Gausia Qazi, Head, Department of Electronics and Communication, NIT Srinagar, his younger brother Qazi M. Yousuf Naqqash and his nephew Hashmat Qazi, who has also been a Chief Engineer in PDD were REC students. A family whose close association, active contributions and selfless support to REC Srinagar shall remain alive in our memories and thoughts.
Proud son of soil, Engineer Qazi was a topper in Electrical Engineering at Punjab College of Engineering (PEC), Chandhighar. The brilliant engineer’s name is on the Honour’s Board of IIT Rorkee at serial 6. Qazi served the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in various capacities till he became Commissioner Secretary to Government, Power Development Department during G.M Shah’s tenure as CM.
He was known across the country for his excellent administrative skills. During his career, he advised governments and heads of state on a number of projects and has pioneered the use of innovative solutions in electrical engineering. He has made an immense contribution to several facets of Engineering & Technology.
Recipient of many awards, friend of humanity, an excellent personality, owner of unbending courage of conviction, and fierce moral integrity; all these elements enabled him to stand rocklike in adverse conditions. Once convinced of the rightness of the cause he would not yield; he would rather give himself to it completely. He often said righteousness is the ornament of knowledge. Though a silent personality by nature, he was a very good orator. His speeches used to be precise, to the point, and meaningful. He was a great advocate of common man and was available to people who needed his advice and guidance.
An iconic figure in his field, Engineer Qazi embodied several personalities. He was a accomplished engineer, organization builder, communicator - all rolled into one. He was a solider of knowledge and inspiration for many engineers. Pen is reluctant in writing him ‘Late’; he was a living legend indeed, who shall continue to live in the hearts of his colleagues, family, friends and to NITians. On his name, I request family to institute awards for students and teachers. Former Director Prof A M Wani shall be appropriate to consult for such awards and accolades.
Prof Shah M A is Head, PG Department of Physics, NIT Srinagar.