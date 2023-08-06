The vision remains alive

Renowned Engineer and former Member Public Service Commission (J&K), Qazi Habibullah Naqqash was closely associated with erstwhile Regional Engineering College (REC) Srinagar.

He was Member of the prestigious Board of Governors REC Srinagar, member of advisory committees and was actively involved in completion of many projects of the College, now National Institute of Technology Srinagar.

Apart, his good-natured daughter, Prof Gausia Qazi, Head, Department of Electronics and Communication, NIT Srinagar, his younger brother Qazi M. Yousuf Naqqash and his nephew Hashmat Qazi, who has also been a Chief Engineer in PDD were REC students. A family whose close association, active contributions and selfless support to REC Srinagar shall remain alive in our memories and thoughts.

Proud son of soil, Engineer Qazi was a topper in Electrical Engineering at Punjab College of Engineering (PEC), Chandhighar. The brilliant engineer’s name is on the Honour’s Board of IIT Rorkee at serial 6. Qazi served the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in various capacities till he became Commissioner Secretary to Government, Power Development Department during G.M Shah’s tenure as CM.

He was known across the country for his excellent administrative skills. During his career, he advised governments and heads of state on a number of projects and has pioneered the use of innovative solutions in electrical engineering. He has made an immense contribution to several facets of Engineering & Technology.