The Wages of Bigotry

Two BJP spokespersons – Nupur Sharma at the national level and Naveen Jindal of the Delhi BJP – had made offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad on national television and social media respectively.

Sharma’s despicable remarks were made on May 27 and it met with protests within the country. The BJP ignored these protests by Muslims and secular organisations.

Within the country, the authorities came down with a heavy hand on the protests in Kanpur and scores of Muslims were arrested under the National Security Act.