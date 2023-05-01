The Wagner Group: An Army of Ghosts

During the war in Ukraine, the world got introduced to a ghost army, little green men they were called initially, but the question was who are they and what were they doing in Ukraine.

Very little was known of them until 2014 they were first seen in the eastern Ukrainian region. The group's name was Wagner which was revealed later. The big question is what exactly is Wagner group and what activities is it involved in, how it operates and where it carries its missions.

The Wagner group is hard to define as an organisation, it has a wide variety of words which can be used to describe it. A secretive mercenary group, a murky paramilitary force, a Private Military Company (PMC), a small special unit or what many like to call Vladimir Putin’s “Private Army”.

Why did I say it’s hard to define the Wagner Group as not much was known about this group until 2014 when they were first seen in the Donbas region of Ukraine fighting beside the Pro-Russian separatist? It may be hard to define the entity but it aims to increase Russian influence across the globe, especially in places where Russia has a special interest like Ukraine. Wagner PMC works as a proxy for the Russian government and has either directly on Russian behalf or independently as a private contractor.

The Name Wagner comes from the German composer Richard Wagner who lived in the 19th century in Germany and also coincidentally was Hitler’s favourite.

The Wagner group is part of a large conglomerate run by the Russian Oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin but reportedly he had a co-founder in the name of Dmitry Utkin who served in the Russian Special Forces and is considered a key link to Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is the main man behind the Wagner Group and has connections to important people within the Russian government including the defence ministry. He was a chef who thanks to his close ties with Putin was able to get many government contracts for the military and established his position.

Yevgeny Prigozhin manages a network of many businesses that are all somehow tied to one another. The main company is Concord (management and consulting), along with numerous other businesses, which received harsh criticism for its campaign during the 2016 US elections. These businesses included Internet Research Agency (IRA), a propagandist and toolkit that frequently targets elections in the US.