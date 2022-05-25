The war in Ukraine: After two months

What was supposed to be a lightning strike turned into a lengthy siege. It has been over two months and the fighting in Ukraine continues with both sides suffering badly. During this time, Russia has also surpassed Iran as the most sanctioned country, with over 5000 sanctions in place.

Putin may not win this war as he would have liked, but this continued occupation of Ukraine could have future geopolitical consequences that may not be visible today. Putin is determined to wield additional power while the Russian state appears to be on the verge of defeat.

The Russian Army’s primary goal has been to conquer more and more areas south of Ukraine, cutting Ukraine off and turning it into a landlocked nation.

Russia has taken enormous gambles in Syria, Crimea, Caucasus, and now in Ukraine and all this could blow back soon as Ukrainians have shown significant resistance against the Russian army with Western military equipment.