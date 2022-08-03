The winds of change

BY MAJEED AHMAD

As Jammu and Kashmir celebrates third anniversary of revocation of temporary special status granted under Article 370, not only seeds of development have started to sprout, but stone-pelting, terrorism and corruption has been almost eradicated by the tireless efforts of the BJP government at the Center and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

When on August 5, 2019, Parliament of India took a bold decision to repeal Article 370, the detractors of the verdict raised a hullaballoo and threatened that it will lead to a bloodshed in Kashmir.

However, three years down the line those politicians and armchair experts, who had predicted a doom, if the Article 370 was revoked, have nothing to say in the defence of their theories now as the Union Territory is fast emerging as the hub of outside investment and development.

Silent majority in Jammu and Kashmir was in favour of revocation of Article 370 as it had only given them corrupt and dynastic politicians, but this Article is the creator of terrorism and separatism.

Though terrorists at the behest of Pakistan are still targeting innocent civilians, the relentless operations against terror eco-system by the police and security forces in the last three years has ensure that it is standing on its last legs.