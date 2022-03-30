The year earth changed

BY DR. SHEIKH SAYIR AFTAB

The day WHO declared Covid-19 as pandemic, issuing a stay home, stay safe, executive order; everyone was simply asked to stay home. As our lives were put on halt remarkable things started to happen to in the natural world outside.

Clear air, clean waters, and animals starting to flourish in ways we hadn’t seen for decades. We noticed nature’s extraordinary response. From the oceans we studied the giants communicating in fresh ways with their young, and cheetahs transforming the chances of survival for their cubs as there is no interference from us.

Endangered Penguins having a record breaking breeding season. It was a unique opportunity to peer into the lives of wild and see what and how things would look like without interference.